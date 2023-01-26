Switzerland joins EU’s 9th package of Russian sanctions

26 Jan. 10:20

Switzerland has joined the EU's 9th package of sanctions against Russia, the Swiss Federal Council said.

Following the European Union, Switzerland has imposed restrictions on exports to Russia of certain products, including dual-purpose goods, and banned the provision of certain services to Russia.

"The Federal Council will now implement the remaining measures of the ninth package of sanctions with effect from 25 January. These include bans on services in the areas of product testing, advertising, and market research and opinion polling services," the Federal Council said.

The Swiss government also imposed export control on certain goods, "including dual-use goods, goods for military and technological enhancement, or for the development of the defense and security sector, or goods that contribute to the enhancement of Russian industrial capacity."

In addition, Switzerland has extended an export ban on goods for the aerospace industry to include engines for aircraft and drones and banned new investments in Russia's mining sector.

At the same time, the Swiss authorities "can now grant exemptions from the arms embargo on demining equipment for use in Ukraine on a case-by-case basis."

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Switzerland has frozen Russian financial assets worth 7.5 billion Swiss francs as of Nov. 25. Moreover, 15 properties “held by sanctioned natural persons, companies and entities” have also been blocked in Switzerland.