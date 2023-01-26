U.S. new Ambassador Lynne Tracy arrives in Moscow

26 Jan. 11:30

The U.S. new Ambassador Lynne Tracy has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. embassy to Russia said on Thursday.

"Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy," it wrote on its Telegram channel under her photo at a Moscow airport.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov and the new U.S. envoy to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, held a meeting in Washington on January 24, the Russian embassy reported. Earlier on the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters that talks focusing on problematic aspects within Russian-US relations would continue with Tracy. According to Ryabkov, so far it has not been possible to find common ground on problematic issues in the relations between Moscow and Washington.

She was approved as U.S. ambassador to Russia by U.S. Senate on December 21, 2022. She is the first woman serving as U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Tracy is a career diplomat. She has been serving as Washington's envoy to Armenia since 2019. In late November, she told the Senate hearings that she shared the Washington’s policy on Russia and supported tougher anti-Russian sanctions.