Russia detects over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases

26 Jan. 12:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,077 over the past day to 21,917,097, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

This is the first time since December 23, 2022 that more than 7,000 daily infections were recorded.

As many as 973 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 8.2% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions, while in 38 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 899 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,411 over the past day, versus 2,424 a day earlier, reaching 3,337,542, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 704 over the past day versus 713 a day earlier, reaching 1,841,438.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,270 over the past day, reaching 21,326,444.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 40 over the past day to 394,861. A day earlier 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.