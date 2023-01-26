Shahdeniz to reach peak production this year

26 Jan. 12:30

The "Shahdeniz" gas-condensate field will reach its peak production in 2023, BP vice president for communications and external relations in the Caspian and Middle East region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

He noted that production in 2022 exceeded the forecasts, although it was not possible to hit a plateau. Aslanbayli emphasized that production will be increased this year, so it will be possible to keep pace with production growth and reach a peak.

"Last year, when prices were high, the production at the field exceeded its annual production target, which means additional income for both investors and the country," he added.

