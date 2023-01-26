Moscow and Tashkent to agree on gas

26 Jan. 14:30

Uzbekistan is working on a multilateral gas agreement with Russia, this work does not harm the national interests of the republic, but benefits, Vice Speaker of Russia's Legislative chamber Alisher Kadyrov said.

"Detailed information will be provided when this multilateral agreement is finalized. This is business etiquette, not a secret," Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel, commenting on the signing of the roadmap.

Earlier this week, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry. Yesterday, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan clarified that the document provides for the transit of gas from Russia via the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline through the territory of Kazakhstan, while the country will retain ownership rights to its gas transmission system for gas supplies from Russia.