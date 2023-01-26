Azerbaijani carpets exhibited at European Council’s headquarter

26 Jan. 15:30

Exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets is held in European Council’s headquarter by Permanent Representation of Azerbaijani Republic to European Council and Azerkhalcha.

The exhibition introduces the art and schools of carpet weaving, which are closely related to the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the lifestyle and ancient traditions to the European audience.

The exhibition is held between January 23 and February 3, covering the winter half-session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held on January 23-27, 2023.

Here, carpet samples and photos are exhibited, including various carpet weaving schools of Azerbaijan, as well as images related to the art of carpet weaving are displayed through multimedia. Books promoting the historical carpet weaving schools of Azerbaijan, published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, are also presented.