Artistic Gymnastics World Cup to bring together record number of athletes in Baku

26 Jan. 16:30

A prestigious sports competition - the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 9-12, 2023.

According to the registration list, athletes from a record number of countries (56 countries) are expected to participate in the competition.

Based on the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

In addition, the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will be held on February 18-19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Along with Azerbaijani athletes, 63 gymnasts from 16 countries are expected to participate in the competition. The athletes will present individual and synchronous programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Seljan Mahsudova who won a silver medal at the last year's World Cup held in the country.

Trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan began to develop at the end of 2013. The World Cup in this discipline will be held in Baku for the sixth time.

Spectators wishing to watch the exciting performances of athletes during the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup can obtain tickets online and from the city ticket offices.