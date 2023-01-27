Terrorist attack committed at Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

27 Jan. 10:25

At about 8:30 am, a terrorist attack was carried out at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, there were casualties

According to available information, as a result of the attack, the representative of the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies, Orkhan Askerov, who was responsible for protecting the building, was killed. Another employee was injured.

The Azerbaijani side is currently conducting an urgent investigation into the armed attack on the embassy in Tehran. It is noted that the suspect was detained.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the information about the attack on the embassy in Tehran. The Ministry said in a statement that the attacker was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, he killed the head of the diplomatic mission's security service and wounded two security guards of the building. The victims' health condition was assessed as satisfactory, the Foreign Ministry added.