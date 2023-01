27 Jan. 10:55

The Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan has awarded the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the country's Armed Forces Serdar Berdimuhamedov the military rank of General. This was reported during the "Vatan" program of the official Turkmen television.

It was emphasized that the Parliament made such a decision in accordance with Article 81 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan.