New parties to take part in local elections in Kazakhstan

27 Jan. 11:15

The resolution on the participation of parties in elections and the nomination of their candidates in most regions of Kazakhstan was adopted at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. According to the head of the CEC Nurlan Abdirov, the new parties have already established regional branches and representative offices.

"Thus, the Baitak party was allowed to participate in the extraordinary elections of maslikhats in 15 regions of the republic. The adopted resolution provides for the admission of the Respublica party to participate in elections in 19 regions", he said after the CEC meeting.

Abdirov also added that these parties were given the opportunity to open and register new branches and representative offices before the end of the nomination period (November 8).