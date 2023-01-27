Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honours memory of Holocaust victims

27 Jan. 12:20

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has posted a publication on social networks dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"On this day, we remember and mourn the victims of one of the most heinous atrocities in the history of mankind, the Holocaust. We are united in the fight against religious and ethnic hatred, genocide and crimes against humanity", the ministry said in a statement.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated annually on January 27 in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly on November 1, 2005.