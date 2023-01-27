Terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran shocks Russia

27 Jan. 12:50

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. The head of the security of the diplomatic mission building was killed as a result of this attack.

"We are shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, during which a security officer was killed. We express our condolences and support to our Azerbaijani colleagues", Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry would later comment on this information in expanded form.

Let us remind you that the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran was carried out this morning. The head of the security service of the building became the victim of the attack, two more were injured.