Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan complete border delimitation process

27 Jan. 13:35

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that his country and Uzbekistan are completing the process of delimitation of the common border.

Earlier it was reported that Japarov arrived in Bishkek for talks with the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Japarov, commenting on the completion of the border delimitation process, called it a "historic event." It is planned that at the end of the negotiations, a ceremony of documents exchange on the completion of this procedure will take place.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that the parties will also discuss further strengthening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the increase in trade turnover and the implementation of common infrastructure projects.