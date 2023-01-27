Ilham Aliyev: attacks on embassies are unacceptable

27 Jan. 13:55

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev demanded the soonest investigation into the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

"I strongly condemn a terrorist act against our embassy in Tehran. I express my condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased during the protection of the embassy and the staff of the embassy, senior lieutenant Askerov Orkhan Rizvan oglu", the head of state said on his social network's page.

He also demanded the soonest investigation into the terrorist act in Tehran and punishment of the terrorists. Ilham Aliyev stressed that armed attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade said that Baku did not believe that the terrorist act in the Azerbaijani embassy was committed for personal reasons. He clarified that the entire responsibility for the attack on the building of the diplomatic mission lies with the Iranian side. In addition to this, the department added that Baku was evacuating representatives of the embassy in Tehran.

Let us remind you that the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was attacked this morning. As a result of the attack, the head of the security of the building of the diplomatic mission was killed. Two more security guards were injured. The perpetrator was a 50-year-old man.