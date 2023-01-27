Iranian authorities spread fake about terrorist attack at Azerbaijani embassy

27 Jan. 14:25

The Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran by spreading a fake. According to Tehran's police chief Hussein Rahimi, the detained criminal opened fire in the building because of personal and family problems, and arrived with his children at the scene of the attack .

It was emphasized that a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were in the attacking man's car. However, videos from the embassy building and from the street next to the entrance to the diplomatic mission, which were published shortly after Rahimi's words, indicate that the terrorist was alone.

Law enforcement agencies and rescuers arrived at the scene of the attack, they provided first aid to the wounded and took them to the hospital.