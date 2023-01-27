Pakistan to start buying Russian oil in April

27 Jan. 14:50

Imports of Russian oil to Pakistan will begin after the completion of negotiations on the terms of supplies.

Pakistani Oil Minister Musadik Malik said deliveries would begin in April after an agreement with Moscow on all commercial terms. According to him, both sides will benefit from this, The News writes.

"Crude oil, liquefied natural gas, gasoline and other fuels will be included in this strategy, and it is expected that this will increase Pakistan's energy security", the head of the ministry said.

In addition to this, Malik said that next winter, Islamabad would import spot shipments of liquefied natural gas from two enterprises. This issue has been agreed with the Russian government.