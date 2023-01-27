Shymkent airport to be optimized

27 Jan. 15:25

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, made a working trip to Shymkent, where he visited the airport building.

The Prime Minister noted that the city's airport does not correspond to the status of an international one. He called for the construction of a new terminal to be completed as soon as possible.

In this regard, he recalled that the relevant instructions had been given five years ago, but their implementation was delayed. Smailov emphasized that the airport was the "face of the city", judging by its state, tourist can form an impression on the state of all infrastructure in Shymkent

In this regard, the head of government emphasized that the city authorities should immediately start fulfilling their obligations.