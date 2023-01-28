At least 7 killed  in shooting in Jerusalem - report

28 Jan. 10:00

At least seven people were killed and ten were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem Friday evening, the Jerusalem Post reported Friday.

Earlier, the Magen David Adom - the Israeli emergency service - reported five people killed in the attack.

The medics are providing medical aid to the injured, the report says.

The attack occurred around 8:15 p.m. local time, near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street, according to a police statement.

Friday’s shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police, in what police chief Yaakov Shabtai described as “one of the worst terror attacks in the past few years.”

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that an Israeli soldier was killed and three others were wounded when a grenade accidentally exploded on January 15.