Three copies of Quran burned in Copenhagen

28 Jan. 10:20

Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right extremist Hard Line party, burned three copies of the Quran in Copenhagen on Friday.

A far-right activist has burned a Quran outside a mosque in Copenhagen, in front of the consular department of the Russian embassy in Denmark and in front of a Turkish embassy, further infuriating the Muslim world after a similar stunt last week in Sweden. The Russian embassy in Denmark condemned the burning of the Quran.

He said the Quran-burning near the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen wouldn’t be the last one.

The Danish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday over Denmark’s permission to hold the Quran-burning protest near the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.