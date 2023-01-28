China resumes flights to Georgia after Covid hiatus

28 Jan. 10:40

China Southern Airlines has resumed flights to Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia’s capital following its three-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tbilisi Airport said the company’s flight had transported passengers to the capital from Urumqi on Friday, to a welcome hosted by operator TAV Georgia.

Flights operated by the airline once a week on Fridays will be part of the regular navigation season, the announcement said, adding the frequency could be increased during the summer season.