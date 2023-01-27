Baku accuses Tehran of violating Vienna Convention

27 Jan. 17:00

Attempts to threaten Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Iran have been also made before, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

“The issues of preventing such cases in Iran, taking measures to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions were constantly raised. Unfortunately, the latest bloody terrorist attack demonstrates the serious consequences of not paying due attention to our urgent calls in this direction. We believe that the recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iran prompted such attacks on our diplomatic mission," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.