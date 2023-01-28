Iranian envoy summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry over embassy attack

28 Jan. 11:00

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi has been summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, at the meeting it was noted that attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran was sharply condemned.

Besides, it was emphasized that, based on the ‘Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations’, the duty of the host country is to protect the building of the diplomatic mission from any attacks, ensure the safety of its employees.

The Iranian authorities were urged to promptly bring to justice the perpetrator of the terrorist attack, conduct a thorough investigation, identify and punish other participants involved in organizing and committing the crime.

At the meeting, regret was also expressed that the systematic anti-Azerbaijani campaign has recently been carried out in Iran, which further exacerbates the already difficult relations.

Mousavi, sharply condemning the terrorist attack, expressed deep regret on this occasion, as well as deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also stressed that the relevant authorities of Iran immediately responded to the incident, and the relevant law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the matter, details will be released after the completion of the investigation process.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.