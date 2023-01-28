28 Jan. 11:40

The UN condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, and those responsible must be punished, Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"We condemn the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, as a result of which one person died and many were injured. We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Attacks on diplomatic missions are strictly prohibited by international law," Dujarric said.

According to him, the UN took note that the Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the incident. "We hope that the assailants or the attacker will be held accountable," the UN spokesman added.