Aeroflot to resume flights to Kazakhstan

28 Jan. 12:00

Aeroflot will resume flights to Kazakhstan starting February 1, the air carrier said on Friday.

"Aeroflot shall renew its program of scheduled flights to cities in Kazakhstan. Beginning on February 1, Aeroflot will start flying to Astana, Almaty and Atyrau using Airbus A320 family airplanes. Ticket sales are underway," the company said.

Two weekly flights will be made to Astana and three to Almaty, the air carrier informed. Flights to Atyrau will be performed twice per week in February and three times a week starting in March.

"Rossiya Airlines will fly to Kazakhstan’s cities from Moscow until February 2023," Aeroflot added.