Moscow calls for new meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

28 Jan. 12:20

Moscow reiterates its readiness to organize a trilateral meeting of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani top diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The Russian side reiterates its readiness to organize talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow brokered by [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov. We have informed both Baku and Yerevan about this. We have spoken publicly about it. We think that the difficult situation on the ground should not be an obstacle or an excuse for freezing the negotiating process," she said.

The Russian-mediated meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on a peace treaty was initially scheduled for December 23, 2022 in Moscow. The two leaders agreed to such a meeting and everything was ready for it, but Armenia canceled the visit at the last moment.