Raisi orders all-inclusive probe into Azerbaijan embassy attack

28 Jan. 12:40

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an all-out investigation into the terrorist attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

Mohammad Jamshidi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian President for Political Affairs, wrote on his social media account on Friday that Iran condemns the sad incident of assault on the embassy of the brotherly and neighboring country.

Ayatollah Raisi ordered an all-inclusive probe into the issue instantly after hearing the unfortunate story and offered his condolences and sympathy to the government, nation, and relatives of the dead diplomat, hoping for quick recovery of the injured persons, Jamshidi added.