Russian and Azerbaijani FMs hold phone talks

28 Jan. 13:20

Phone talks have been held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov on January 28, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Sergey Lavrov strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and expressed condolences to the family of the murdered embassy employee, the leadership and people of Azerbaijan. He said that it is necessary to bring the criminal to justice in a short time.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his colleague for the call and condolences. The minister condemned the treacherous attack. It was brought to the attention that it is strongly required to establish as soon as possible and punish the persons who committed this terrorist act, as well as those who ordered this bloody act in the most severe way.