World condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

28 Jan. 13:40

The foreign policy institutions and officials from all over the world have issued statements condemning the terrorist act against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran.

Sweden

Sweden condemns violent attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden said. "We express our condolences to the victim’s family and wish a swift recovery to the injured. Attacks on diplomatic missions and staff must never be accepted," the ministry said.

Kuwait

The State of Kuwait has rebuked the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, which resulted in the death of one and injury of two people, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said. The ministry showed solidarity with Azerbaijan and emphasized Kuwait's principled and unwavering position against violence and terrorism. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait extended deep condolences to Azerbaijan and the victim's family, as well as wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Switzerland

Switzerland expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over the attack at the Embassy in Tehran, the Swiss Embassy in Baku said. "Following today’s attack at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which caused the tragic death of an employee and left two people wounded, the Swiss Embassy in Baku expresses its sincere condolences and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded," the publication says.

Montenegro

Montenegro strongly condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro wrote. "Montenegro strongly condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. Acts of violence against diplomatic missions cannot be tolerated. We offer our condolences to the victim's family," the ministry said.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic strongly condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, the Czech MFA wrote. "Czech diplomacy strongly condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Teheran. Any attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Condolences go to the family of the victim and we wish a quick recovery to the wounded," the ministry said.

Brazil

Brazilian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan in connection with the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the ministry said. "The Brazilian government received with concern the news of an armed attack on the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, as a result of which an employee was killed. Brazil recalls the principle of inviolability of diplomatic missions under international law and the importance of protecting their facilities. The Brazilian government expresses its solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan, as well as with the families of the victims," the Foreign Ministry said.

Organizations' support

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani has strongly condemned an armed attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran and called for accountability of the perpetrators. “Attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Condolences to the family of the victim and wishes for swift recovery to the injured,” Bujar Osmani said.

General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha strongly condemns the treacherous attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. The General Secretariat called for bringing the perpetrators of the heinous attack to justice and underlines the necessity of ensuring the security and safety of diplomatic missions. Taha, while expressing his solidarity with the Government and people of Azerbaijan, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Russia and Turkey

Moscow and Ankara were among the first to express support for Baku.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks with his colleague Jeyhun Bayramov and expressed his condolences in connection with the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. He assured that the Russian side is ready to provide any assistance deemed appropriate in Baku.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it shares the grief of the Azerbaijani people. “It is very important that those responsible for this heinous attack should be immediately apprehended and brought to justice," the statement reads.