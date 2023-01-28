Russia and Turkey discuss issues related to gas hub’s security

28 Jan. 14:00

Moscow and Ankara have launched expert discussions of sensitive issues related to the security of a planned gas hub, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS.

"Joint efforts resulted in [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s initiative to create a gas hub in Turkey. Experts are currently discussing various aspects related to the implementation of the initiative, including sensitive ones. We are pleased to see the enthusiasm of our Turkish partners, as well as their constructive approach and willingness to engage in close joint work," he pointed out in response to a question concerning explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Syromolotov was confident that Moscow and Ankara would succeed "in resolving all the emerging issues, including those concerning the security of the existing and future energy facilities."

The Russian deputy foreign minister said that the energy sector was one of the fields where Russian-Turkish cooperation was the most successful. "Ankara’s determination to boost ties in this field stems from the positive experience of bilateral cooperation in building the Blue Stream and the TurkStream gas pipelines, as well as from Russia’s reliance as a gas supplier," he noted.