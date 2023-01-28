Pashinyan: Armenia to introduce women's voluntary military service

28 Jan. 14:20

The Armenian government has undertaken large-scale reforms in the army, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

"In the near future, we are planning to introduce a completely new institute of women's voluntary temporary military service in the Republic of Armenia, and today I have to say special words of appreciation to our sisters who perform contractual service in our army, including combat service," the PM said.

Pashinyan added that the process to replace the three-month training camps with one-month or 25-day training camps is underway.

It was noted that Armenia's defense budget for 2023 has more than doubled compared to 2018.