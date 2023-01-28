More than 40 arrested over Jerusalem attack

28 Jan. 14:40

Israeli police said Saturday that they were raising the national alert to its highest level after seven people were killed and three wounded in a terror attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood on Friday evening.

Police said Saturday that 42 people were arrested in connection with Friday’s deadly attack in Neve Ya’akov, many of them relatives or acquaintances of the terrorist, 21-year-old Alqam Khayri - a resident of East Jerusalem with no history of prior terror-related offenses.