Another shooting incident reported in Jerusalem

28 Jan. 15:00

Two people suffered injuries in a shooting incident in Jerusalem on Saturday, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

According to the paper, the incident occurred at the City of David archaeological site.

"The shooter opened fire on Ma'alot Street, near the entrance to the site. The shooter was then neutralized," the Jerusalem Post wrote.

A terrorist attack on a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in East Jerusalem killed seven people and left another three wounded on Friday. According to the police, the attacker, who is believed to have acted alone, was killed when trying to flee the area.