Caspian cargo route to connect Russia and Turkmenistan

28 Jan. 16:00

The new cargo route across the Caspian Sea will be opened between Turkmenbashi, Astrakhan and Makhachkala, Russia's trade representative in Turkmenistan Alexander Elizarov said.

According to the trade representative, the launch of the new route is of great importance for cargo senders. The relevance of launching cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea between the countries has been obvious for a long time, this issue has been worked out over the past few years, Elizarov told TASS. The launch is scheduled for the near future.

In mid-January, the Caspian Sea near the Astrakhan region partially froze against the backdrop of abnormal cold weather.

It should be noted that the Caspian may repeat the fate of the Aral Sea's fate, according to experts.