Underwater digital bridge to connect Tbilisi and Bucharest

28 Jan. 16:55

In 2023, Georgia will prepare documents necessary for laying a 1,200-kilometer digital cable to Romania. The World Bank is financing the project.

Today, Georgia’s Cabinet of Ministers informed about the plans to implement a trans-regional communication project—the construction of a digital bridge to Romania along the bottom of the Black Sea.

The government explained that the 1,200-kilometer digital bridge is necessary to organize effective traffic between the two states (with the subsequent connection of the Georgian network to South-Eastern Europe’s and further to the EU networks). It is expected that Georgia's neighbors in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan and Armenia, will also be able to use its facilities.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier about the agreement between Baku, Tbilisi, Budapest, and Bucharest on a strategic partnership in green energy that is in effect since December 17 last year.