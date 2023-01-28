Baku initiates expansion of permanent members of UN Security Council

28 Jan. 17:15

Ilham Aliyev suggested introducing two organizations as permanent members of the UN Security Council—the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

In the light of the changes that have taken place since its inception, the UN Security Council should have new permanent members in addition to the five existing ones. Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev made such a statement today after the meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Baku.

The President of Azerbaijan drew attention to the need for an overall expansion of the UN Security Council. "It would be fair, because almost eight decades have passed since the end of the Second World War. Our world has changed a long time ago, and now the changes are happening very quickly," Ilham Aliyev stressed.