28 Jan. 17:35

The Azerbaijani army received military equipment adapted for high mountain conditions.

Today, the official Azerbaijan State TV presented footage of new military equipment that has been placed at the disposal of the Azerbaijani troops stationed in the East Zangezur economic region of the republic, in the Kelbajar and Lachin regions bordering Armenia.

Azerbaijani soldiers received armored all-terrain vehicles on caterpillar drive, adapted for difficult mountainous conditions.