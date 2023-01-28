Ankara calls on Tehran to cooperate on terrorist attack at embassy

28 Jan. 18:15

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the obligation of the Iranian authorities to investigate the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran openly and along with Baku.

Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu through journalists conveyed a diplomatic message to the Iranian authorities on the investigation of the terrorist attack carried out yesterday at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. He urged not to close the investigation and conduct it along with the Azerbaijani security services.

Addressing Iran, the minister called the country Türkiye’s neighbor, and stressed that for Ankara it is important the investigation to be open with the free transfer of data between Tehran and Baku and the participation of the Azerbaijani side in the investigative activities.

Vestnik Kavakza reported earlier that all members of the diplomatic mission and their families will fly back to Baku on the place provided by Azerbaijan. The plane will deliver the body of Orkhan Askerov, head of the embassy's security, who was killed yesterday.