Baku reaffirms its commitment to peace treaty with Yerevan

28 Jan. 18:40

Ilham Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan, the victor in the Karabakh war, seeks to sign a peace treaty with Armenia in order to protect the region from security threats.

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku remains committed to signing a peace treaty with Yerevan to stabilize the South Caucasus, otherwise, the number of security threats in the region will only increase.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that in the Karabakh war, Baku only sought to liberate its lands of the occupying forces of Armenia and thereby to bring justice. Now, the Republic of Azerbaijan is busy with peaceful issues, such as the revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur that were turned into ruins during the years of occupation.

The problems of the South Caucasus as a reflection of the UN problems

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Ilham Aliyev proposed to reform the UN Security Council by adding two permanent members—countries representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.