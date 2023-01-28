Ashgabat condemns terrorist attack at Azerbaijani embassy

28 Jan. 19:00

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan condemned the terrorist attack carried out in Tehran against the Azerbaijani embassy, and declared that the violence against diplomats is inadmissible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed deep condolences to the family of the head of the embassy security forces, Orkhan Askerov, who was killed during the terrorist attack, and wished the two wounded employees of the diplomatic mission a speedy recovery.

The Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the republic considers unacceptable armed attacks on diplomatic missions, as well as any kind of violence against diplomats and other embassy employees.