No Russians injured in mini-bus accidents in Turkey

28 Jan. 19:20

The Russian Embassy in Turkey released information about whether there were Russians in two tourist minibuses involved in road accidents.

According to Russian diplomats, they have no evidence that any of the Russian citizens was injured in the accidents.

This morning, at about 10:30, near the village of Gesterli, a minibus carrying tourists lost control and crashed into a pole. As a result of the accident, 12 foreign tourists were injured, as well as a guide and a driver.

A few minutes later, a more severe road accident took place near the village of Aktash. The tourist minibus overturned at full throttle. One person died and 27 are injured.