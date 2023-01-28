Georgian figure skater becomes European champion

28 Jan. 19:35

Former Russian citizen Anastasia Gubanova competed at the European Figure Skating Championships and won.

Today, Georgian citizen Anastasia Gubanova took first place at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo (Finland), gaining almost 200 points in two programs. In the short program, she scored 69.81 points, and in the free skate — 130.1 points.

Silver medalist Loena Hendrickx from Belgium scored 67.85 for the short program and 125.63 points for the free skate. Kimmy Repond from Switzerland became the third with 192.51 points.

The path to victory lies through Georgia

Until the summer of 2021, Anastasia Gubanova performed as part of the Russian national figure skating team, and won the Russian Junior Cup. However, since September 2021, she is a citizen of Georgia. She won a bronze medal of last year's UK Grand Prix .

Starting from March 1, 2022, Russian figure skaters were banned from participating in international tournaments. Thus, the chances of winning have increased for former Russian citizens who, like Anastasia Gubanova, moved to other states.

