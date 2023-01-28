NATO condemns terrorist attack at Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

28 Jan. 20:40

Following the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative Javier Kolomina said that violence against diplomats is unacceptable

Today, Javier Kolomina, Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, on behalf of the Alliance, expressed condolences to the family of Orkhan Askerov, the head of the embassy security team, killed as a result of the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

According to the diplomat, the Alliance condemns this crime against Azerbaijani diplomats. Javier Colomina stressed that armed attacks and other manifestations of violence against the diplomatic mission are unacceptable.

World condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Russia was one of the first to react to the attack. It was followed by Türkiye, Israel, the European Union and the UN. Today, they were joined by Brazil, Sweden, Switzerland, Kuwait, the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other countries and international organizations.