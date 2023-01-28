Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Türkiye, UAE to discuss ant-Russian sanctions

28 Jan. 20:55

Brian Nelson will arrive in Ankara, Istanbul, and Abu Dhabi to threaten local companies with closing the US market in connection with Russia.

The US State Department has scheduled US Treasury Secretary Brian Nelson's visits to Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates next week. The goal of the Middle East tour is to convince the above-mentioned countries to terminate their assistance to Russia in circumventing Western sanctions.

According to Reuters, Nelson, who is in charge of the sanctions campaign at the Treasury, will threaten Middle Eastern companies with the closure of the US market if they continue to do business with sanctioned enterprises and countries, primarily with Russia.

Iran is also in Nelson's agenda. In addition to intimidating, the deputy head of the Ministry of Finance, he will also offer investments to Turkish and Arab companies.

Nelson will spend two days in Türkiye, Then he will visit the UAE and Oman.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier about the European Commission’s efforts to create a separate price cap for Russian oil products.