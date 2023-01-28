Isaac Herzog urges Israelis to unite

28 Jan. 21:20

Amid two terrorist attacks in East Jerusalem, the President of Israel declared the need to put aside differences in the face of a common enemy.

Today, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the citizens of the Jewish state in connection with the Friday terrorist attack at the synagogue and the shooting on Saturday, committed in East Jerusalem.

Expressing condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed and wishing recovery for the wounded, Yitzhak Herzog emphasized that the Israelis must show their unity and remain vigilant.

Yitzhak Herzog also thanked the Israeli intelligence services for their selfless fight against terror. The vigilance of citizens will help the security forces to carry out their work to ensure safety, the president added.

Violence in East Jerusalem

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier about a terrorist attack near a synagogue in East Jerusalem. At least seven people were killed and ten were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem Friday evening. The attack occurred around 8:15 p.m. local time, near a synagogue on Névé Yaakov Street.