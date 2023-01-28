Georgia reanimates Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

28 Jan. 22:00

Georgia resumes international business forum for the countries along the Silk Road.

According to the Georgian government, for the first time after a four-year halt, the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum will be held this year. The forum, earlier held in 2015, 2017 and 2019, will be organized for the 4th time.

The government recalled that the 3rd Tbilisi Silk Road Forum gathered about 2,000 participants from 60 countries. The Georgian authorities are confident that this year the forum will be visited by no fewer participants. High-level representatives of the governments, the heads of international organizations, including financial, are expected.

Mission of Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

The forum was organized by the government of Georgia as a platform for connecting the political, humanitarian and business interests of the two continents - Asia and Europe.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that this year, Georgia plans to start building the deep-water port of Anaklia, although the international investors have not yet been found.