Ilham Aliyev, Isaac Herzog hold telephone conversation

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel expressed condolences to each other in connection with the terrorist acts committed against citizens of their countries.

Today, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel, Ilham Aliyev and Isaac Herzog, held telephone conversation. The parties discussed the tragic events in both states—the terrorist attacks committed yesterday in the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and near the synagogue in East Jerusalem.

Isaac Herzog, speaking about the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Tehran, condemned the crime against the diplomats of the Azerbaijan Republic and expressed condolences on the death of the head of the embassy security team, Orkhan Askerov. He also wished recovery for two wounded employees of the embassy.