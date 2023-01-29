Ebrahim Raisi calls Ilham Aliyev due to terrorist attack at embassy

29 Jan. 10:50

The Iranian President expressed condolences to Ilham Aliyev after the death of an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy in a terrorist attack. The President of Azerbaijan reminded Ebrahim Raisi of Tehran's obligations to protect diplomats.

Tonight, at the initiative of the Iranian side, telephone talks were held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. The topic of the negotiations was a terrorist act committed by an Iranian citizen against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

First of all, Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to Ilham Aliyev in connection with the murder of the head of the embassy guard Orkhan Askerov during the terrorist act. He also wished the two wounded members of the diplomatic mission recovery.

In response, the Azerbaijani leader strongly condemned this act of violence against Azerbaijani diplomats in Iran, where they should have been under the protection of the Iranian authorities. Ilham Aliyev stated the need for an objective and transparent investigation, identification of all participants in the terrorist attack, including its organizers, and their legal punishment.

Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that the terrorist could have killed not only Orkhan Askerov, but also many other employees of the diplomatic mission, their spouses and children, if one of the guards had not disarmed the criminal. At the end of the conversation, the President of Azerbaijan once again drew Ebrahim Raisi's attention to Tehran's obligations to protect diplomats in Iran.