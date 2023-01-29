Powerful overnight earthquake occurs in Iran, more than 800 injured

29 Jan. 11:55

On the night of January 29, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred in the province of Western Azerbaijan, located in the north-west of Iran. Local media write about it.

Tremors were recorded 8 km southwest of Khoi. The hypocenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 15 km.

According to preliminary data, three people died, 816 received injuries of varying severity. According to local authorities, there are currently 60 wounded in hospitals in the Khoi district, and 64 people are being treated in hospitals in the Salmas district. The rest of the wounded were provided with all the necessary medical care, and then they were sent home.

The Khoi government also draws attention to the fact that the earthquake caused damage to two cities and more than 70 villages. Tremors destroyed about 50% of the buildings there.

In turn, the Republican Seismic Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan said that the earthquake that occurred in Iran was felt in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with a force of up to 3-5 points. At the same time, they stressed that there were no casualties and destruction.