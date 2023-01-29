29 Jan. 12:45

President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained why the Russian authorities classified information about the situation in the Russian economy.

The Kremlin spokesman told the Financial Times that a hybrid war and an economic war were being conducted against Russia. That's why no one should be surprised that this information has become classified. He explained that access to data and statistics was available to those involved in the development of economic policy.

According to the newspaper, the leadership of the Russian Federation is currently discussing the issue of possible declassification of information about the situation in the economy.

In the summer of 2022, the President of Russia signed a law allowing data on Russia's gold reserves and foreign exchange reserves to be classified as a state secret. The explanatory note specified that this was done so that unfriendly countries would not receive this information.

Let us remind you, Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the current situation in the economy is stable. In particular, he noted that unemployment had reached historic lows, while industrial production, construction and agriculture were on the rise.