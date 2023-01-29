Israel to respond harshly to terrorist attacks in East Jerusalem

29 Jan. 13:30

The Israeli leadership will give a powerful and tough response to a series of terrorist attacks in East Jerusalem. This statement was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He stressed that anyone who tried to harm Israel would be hurt. According to the Head of government, those who help these forces will also face it.

At the same time, Netanyahu appealed to the people of the country with a request to refrain from unlawful conduct and remain calm. He noted that it was not necessary to take the law into your own hands, since Israel had an excellent army and security forces.

The prime minister drew attention to the fact that Israel did not want an escalation, but the country was ready for any possible scenarios, TASS reports.